AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $645,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 279.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.