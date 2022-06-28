AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.

