AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 101 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

