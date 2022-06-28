AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,977 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.81, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.