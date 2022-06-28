AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 850 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

XLG stock opened at $296.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.64. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.57 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

