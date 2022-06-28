AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

