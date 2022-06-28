AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

