AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $9.43 on Monday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.
AEON Financial Service Company Profile (Get Rating)
