AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $9.43 on Monday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.