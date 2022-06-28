Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

