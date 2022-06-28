Affiance Financial LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

INTC stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

