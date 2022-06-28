Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,897,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

