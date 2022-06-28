Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.57.

