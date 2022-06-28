Affiance Financial LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.