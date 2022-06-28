Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 49,847 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
