Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

