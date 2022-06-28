Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

