Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $10,376,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $189.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

