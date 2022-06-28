Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

