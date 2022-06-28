Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

