Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

