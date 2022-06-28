Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,406,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

