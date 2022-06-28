Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,583 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.