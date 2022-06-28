Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

