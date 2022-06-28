Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.13 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.10. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

