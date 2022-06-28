Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

