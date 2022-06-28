Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

