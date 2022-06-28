Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

