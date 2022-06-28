AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

