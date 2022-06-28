Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

A stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

