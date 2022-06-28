Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

