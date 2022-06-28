Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

APD opened at $246.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

