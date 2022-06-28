Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €24.92 ($26.51) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Aixtron has a one year low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a one year high of €27.99 ($29.78).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

