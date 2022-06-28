Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

