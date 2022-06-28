Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 365.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $887.30.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $761.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $894.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

