Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

