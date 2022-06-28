Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
