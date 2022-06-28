Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,580.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

