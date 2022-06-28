Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 622 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 923,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,383.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,824 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

