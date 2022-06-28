Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.98. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,334 shares in the company, valued at C$1,539,855.72. Also, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,910. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

