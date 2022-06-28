Amarin Co. plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $762.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.12. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amarin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.