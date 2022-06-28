Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.57.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

