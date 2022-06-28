Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 269.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amdocs by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.