American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.11.

AAL stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

