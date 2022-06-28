American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 210,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.