American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.