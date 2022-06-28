American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.