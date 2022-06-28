American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

