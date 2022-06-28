American Lithium (CVE:LI) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price target on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$6.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.07 million and a P/E ratio of -17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.17.

Get American Lithium alerts:

About American Lithium (Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.