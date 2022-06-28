Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.