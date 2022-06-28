Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.