Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
